Covid cases reported at three Inverness primary schools

Covid cases have now been reported at three Inverness schools.

Bishop Eden’s Primary has been shut until next year after two pupils tested positive for Covid.

The school only has two classes and both have been advised to self-isolate.

Two classes at Central Primary have also been told to self-isolate for 14 days and return to school after the Christmas holidays.

One positive Covid case was detected in a pupil at Smithton Primary, with a group of individuals identified as close contacts and told to self-isolate.

Letters have been sent out to parents at each of the schools to inform them about what is going on.

Highland Council confirmed that a group of individuals from Central Primary School was advised to self-isolate and that they were aware of a positive Covid case in a pupil at Smithton.

A spokeswoman added: “All necessary action has been taken at the school and the setting remains open.

“The Highland Council continues to work in partnership with NHS Highland Health Protection Team.”

She added: “We are aware of two positive cases of pupils at Bishop Eden’s Primary School.

“Both classes (in the two class-school) have been advised to self-isolate for 14 days by Health Protection Scotland, therefore the school is now closed and will re-open after the Christmas holiday period.”

In a statement published on their Facebook page, Bishop Eden’s reassured pupils that they are still there virtually for pupils.

It read: “Remember our school building is closed but we are all still here for you.

“Please remember to go into your Google classrooms this morning and check-in so we know you are safe.

“There will be a whole school break time for the kids to chat to each other tomorrow at 11:15am and class assemblies in the afternoon so look out for Google invites for those today.

“There will also be coffee and chat with the headteacher next week and in the final week-dates to be confirmed.”