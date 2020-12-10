Nurse who bit opponent’s ear ordered to pay £1,000 compensation

Something went wrong - please try again later.

A nurse who bit the ear of an opponent during a football match has been ordered to pay his victim £1,000 in compensation.

Alexander Mackay appeared for sentence at Inverness Sheriff Court on Thursday after a background report had been prepared on him.

Sheriff Gary Aitken was told that the 40-year-old couldn’t explain his actions during a match between Nairn’s Uncle Bob’s pub team and Korrie FC at the Culloden playing fields on August 14 last year.

Defence solicitor Graham Mann said his client’s occupation “makes it more bizarre behaviour – but completely unacceptable”.

Mr Mann added: “He can only explain it by the stresses in his life at the time.

“His marriage was breaking up, he was depressed and on medication. He is no longer involved in football as there was a ban.”

At a previous appearance at the city’s Sheriff Court, Mackay admitted seizing Jordan Bowie by the neck and biting him on the ear to his injury and permanent disfigurement.

Fiscal depute Fiona Murray told the court that during the match, Uncle Bob’s goalkeeper had been sent off and Korrie FC established a 9-0 lead.

But in the final five minutes, Mr Bowie was fouled and appealed to the referee. Mackay didn’t commit the foul, Mrs Murray said, but he “grabbed Mr Bowie by the head, and then bit his ear”.

She added: “He pushed Mackay away and then became aware of blood dripping on to his top. Mackay got a straight red card.”

Mrs Murray said that Mr Bowie required hospital treatment, a tetanus injection, antibiotics and five stitches in the wound.

The court heard that, when charged, Mackay told police he was “ashamed and upset” by what he did.

Mr Mann told Sheriff Gary Aitken: “He has been playing football for many years and never done anything like this before.”

Ordering Mackay to pay the compensation at £50 per month, Sheriff Aitken told him: “You understand the gravity of what happened, It has had significant consequences for the person involved.

“It must have been a frightening experience.”

Last night, Mr Bowie said: “It’s done and dusted. I don’t want to say anything more.”