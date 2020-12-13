Young climate change campaigners make their voice heard in Inverness

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Young climate change protesters took to the streets of Inverness at the weekend to voice their fears for the future.

The event was organised by the Scottish Youth Climate Strike aimed to highlight the “lack of progress” on reducing emissions since the Paris Agreement five years ago.

The Paris Agreement was adopted by more than 100 countries on December 12, 2015 with its goal to limit global warming to well below 2, preferably to 1.5 degrees Celsius, compared to pre-industrial levels.

Volunteer May Armstrong said: “Scottish Youth Climate Strike’s event is a response to the lack of urgency the British government has to tackle the climate crisis and to push for Britain to fight for 1.5 degrees Celsius above pre-industrial levels.

“This is done through Nationally Determined Contributions (also known as NDCs).

“The initial round of NDCs announced at the Paris Agreement signing in 2015 was insufficient to fulfil the Paris Agreement’s goal of reducing global temperature rise to below 2 degrees Celsius above pre-industrial levels.

“An analysis by Cambridge Econometrics suggests Mr Johnson’s 10-point plan, which will form a significant part of the country’s NDC, will only reduce emissions 59% per cent by 2030, based on 1990 levels. It says they should really fall by 70% by that date.”

During the gathering on Saturday, the members from Scottish Youth Climate Strike read speeches written by Greta Thunberg and interviewed members of the public about the climate crisis.

A banner was displayed with the slogan #fightfot1point5.

This slogan is to raise ambition to reduce global temperature rise to below 1.5 degrees Celcius below pre-industrial levels.