Pupils at Charleston Academy in Inverness are self-isolating after Covid case confirmed

A group of pupils at Charleston Academy in Inverness have been told to self-isolate after a Covid case was confirmed at the school.

Parents were informed of the news last night via letter.

All close contacts of the positive case have been urged to self-isolate until Tuesday December 22.

In addition, all pupils on the Struy bus have also been told to self-isolate.

The letter added that Charleston Academy will remain open and that NHS Highland’s Health Protection Team had been notified.

It read: “We know that you may find this concerning but we are working in close partnership with Mr Stewart to manage the situation.

“This letter is to inform you of the current situation and provide advice on how to support your child.

“Contact tracing is now underway. Pupils who have been identified as close contacts have been identified and will be self-isolating at home for 10 days.

“All other pupils that have not been notified as a close contact can continue to attend school as normal if they remain well.”

A Highland Council spokeswoman added: “We are aware of a confirmed case of a pupil at Charleston Academy. A group of individuals have been advised to self-isolate for 10 days by Health Protection Scotland.

“Letters were sent out yesterday to the school community (13 December 2020). All necessary action has been taken at the school and the setting remains open.

“The Highland Council continues to work in partnership with NHS Highland Health Protection Team.”

Coronavirus in Inverness schools