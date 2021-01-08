Inverness venues fight for survival as crowdfunding appeals fail to secure adequate support

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Two popular north venues are rallying to raise £85,000 in a bid to stay afloat.

Hootananny and the Gellions Bar in Inverness face an uphill struggle to keep the doors open to punters following a tumultuous year due to the pandemic.

Owners of Hootananny launched a crowdfunding appeal in November in a desperate effort to raise £50,000 to meet overhead costs, however just over £3,700 has been secured.

Revenue at the Church Street venue plummeted by more than 70% as owners face a monthly bill of £10,000 to keep the lights on.

Meanwhile, the city’s oldest venue, The Gellions, has also appealed for the public’s support to raise £35,000 to help keep them afloat following months of virtually no income and reduction of capacity to less than 25%.

Owners of the 200-year-old premises are aiming to raise £35,000, but so far their crowdfunding effort has only raised £770.

Stewart Nicol, chief executive of Inverness Chamber of Commerce said the figures illustrate the hardship facing so many amidst the pandemic.

He said: “I think the challenge they have had in raising the funds that they were after illustrates very much the challenge that city centre hospitality venues have at the moment. It’s really challenging times and it’s not getting any easier in the short term.

“Certainly the government’s latest announcement, it’s extremely difficult circumstances that businesses are finding themselves in.”

Depute provost of Inverness, Bet McAllister, said the pandemic is having a severe effect on business right across the city; especially their workforce.

She said: “It’s difficult for people trying to raise money just now. I know that some places are closing down because it’s not worth their while going into work and not making any money.

“It is hard for the whole hospitality sector, probably more so for pubs which are having to close because unless they can serve food or deliver food.

“It’s the staff you have got to think about; the people who work in these pubs. Everyone is worried about it and there is no getting away from it.”

Their desperate pleas came as thousands of music venues began to feel the strain as restrictions on social gatherings and opening hours hampered opportunities to trade.

Mr Nicol urged businesses to seek help for survival.

He added: “I think we are getting to a stage where people are really, really struggling to stay afloat. It’s particularly critical for business that have managed to navigate some really difficult choices and conditions are finding themselves in a situation where they are not able to keep going.

“I would encourage every business that has been put in that situation to seek funding from the Scottish Government to explore the furlough option that’s available through the UK Government and I have no doubt that has been done. We are continuing as a chamber of commerce network to call for additional funding and maximum support.”

Music Venue Trust (MVT), which represents hundreds of music venues across the UK, is focusing on securing the future of 30 popular venues at risk of closure without financial support.

The national charity launched #SaveOurVenues campaign with the two Inverness pubs among the premises fighting for survival beyond March.

Inverness event programmer Steve Robertson said: “Although we have not achieved the crowdfunder target we are grateful for the support we have received and are pleased the importance of Grassroots venues like our is being recognised by Creative Scotland and championed by Music Venue Trust.”

More than £80 million through donations and government initiatives has been generated through the campaign, helping secure the immediate future of more than 400 venues until March.

The charity has taken positive steps to safeguard 24 venues in crisis through the distribution of £230,000 in financial aid.