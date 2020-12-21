Road closed after pedestrian struck by vehicle in Inverness

Something went wrong - please try again later.

A pedestrian has been struck by a vehicle in Inverness.

The incident was reported this afternoon around 4.40pm in the Merkinch area of the city.

Emergency services attended and a road closure was put in place between Gilbert Street and Nelson Street.

The road reopened around 7.30pm.

The severity of any injuries sustained is not clear at this stage.

A police spokeswoman said: “Around 4.40pm on Monday December 21, officers in Inverness were called to the report of a road traffic crash involving a vehicle and a pedestrian.

“Emergency services attended and closed the road between Gilbert Street and Nelson Street.”

There was been no requirement for firefighters to attend the crash.