Road closed after pedestrian struck by vehicle in Inverness

A pedestrian has been struck by a vehicle in Inverness.
The incident was reported this afternoon around 4.40pm in the Merkinch area of the city.
Emergency services attended and a road closure was put in place between Gilbert Street and Nelson Street.
The road reopened around 7.30pm.
The severity of any injuries sustained is not clear at this stage.
A police spokeswoman said: “Around 4.40pm on Monday December 21, officers in Inverness were called to the report of a road traffic crash involving a vehicle and a pedestrian.
“Emergency services attended and closed the road between Gilbert Street and Nelson Street.”
There was been no requirement for firefighters to attend the crash.
