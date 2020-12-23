‘We miss Jim daily’: A year on from his disappearance, police appeal for help tracing missing Beauly man James Paton

Something went wrong - please try again later.

The family of missing Beauly man James Paton has described their heartbreak about not seeing him for a year, as police launched a re-appeal for information.

The 73-year-old was reported missing from his home in the town on Monday December 23 2019.

He was last seen at about 1.30pm, driving his silver Dacia Duster at Ruttle Woods near the River Beauly where he was going to walk his dog.

His car and dog were both traced later that afternoon, but there was no sign of Mr Paton.

In a statement released by police, his family said that they “miss Jim daily” and they paid tribute to those who have helped in the search for him.

It read: “We miss Jim daily and are extremely upset that a year has now passed with no signs of him.

“We are very grateful for the support and concern shown to us by our local community, and hope that this anniversary appeal may jog someone’s memory and urge anyone with information to contact police as it could be crucial in locating him.”

He is described as white, 5ft 8ins in height, of stocky build with grey hair, a beard and glasses.

When last seen, he was wearing black trousers with a purple jumper, a green fleece jacket, and brown boots.

Dundonell Mountain Rescue Team, Inverness coastguard helicopter 151, and dog handlers from Police Scotland and SARDA Scotland spent the festive season last year searching for Mr Paton.

More than 100 community members gave up their festivities to scour parts of the dense woods at Fanellan.

Sergeant Brian Bisset, of Beauly Police Station, said: “Since Mr Paton was reported missing one year ago, extensive inquiries and rigorous land and water searches have been carried out in order to trace him, however despite our efforts he is still missing.

“This is a very upsetting time for Mr Paton’s family.

“We remain committed to finding James and would urge the local community, who have been very supportive, to continue to assist us by passing on any information which could help our investigation.

“Our inquiries to locate him are continuing and we will be following up any information we receive.

“I would again appeal to anyone with any information that may assist our investigation, no matter how insignificant it may seem, to contact 101 quoting reference number 3111 of 23 December 2019.”