Disruption on train services from Inverness to central belt due to signalling fault

Train services between Inverness and Glasgow and Edinburgh are facing disruption this morning.
Scotrail said there is a signalling fault at Perth and the issue is expected to be resolved by 8am.
Passnegers are warned train services between Edinburgh and Glasgow Queen Street and Inverness will be delayed.
