Thursday, December 24th 2020 Show Links
News / Inverness

Disruption on train services from Inverness to central belt due to signalling fault

by Cheryl Livingstone
December 24, 2020, 6:56 am
© Sandy McCook / DCT MediaPost Thumbnail

Train services between Inverness and Glasgow and Edinburgh are facing disruption this morning.

Scotrail said there is a signalling fault at Perth and the issue is expected to be resolved by 8am.

Passnegers are warned train services between Edinburgh and Glasgow Queen Street and Inverness will be delayed.

 

More from the Press and Journal