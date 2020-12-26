Court hears how Inverness man intended to steal items from a car on Christmas Day

Something went wrong - please try again later.

A 41-year-old Inverness man who broke into a locked car on Christmas Day was quickly arrested by police.

Peter MacAllister of Telford Street then spent a night in the cells only to appear from custody before Sheriff Eilidh Macdonald at Inverness Sheriff Court on Boxing Day.

He admitted forcing open the vehicle in Laurel Avenue with intent to steal from it.

But defence solicitor Willie Young persuaded the Sheriff to defer sentence for a background report despite his client admitting previous convictions, many for dishonesty.

Mr Young added: “He has been out of trouble for some time.”

MacAllister was released on bail until January 28 for the report to be prepared.