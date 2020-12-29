Police appeal after parked vehicles and fencing damaged in Inverness

An appeal for information has been issued after a vehicle, thought to be involved with the incidents, failed to stop for officers.
Police are are keen to speak to anyone with information about the damage caused on Rosehaugh Road.
It is understood the incident happened around 5:40am on December 28.
A police statement said: “Police Scotland are looking to speak with anyone with information in relation to damage caused to fencing and parked vehicles on Rosehaugh Road on the 28th of December 2020 about 5:40am by another vehicle which failed to stop.
“If any member of the public can provide any further information or has witnessed the collisions please contact police on 101.”
