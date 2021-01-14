Inverness hotel worker hid camera in toilet to secretly film people

Something went wrong - please try again later.

An Inverness hotel worker placed a hidden camera in a cubicle of the men’s toilet to secretly film people using it.

But 25-year-old David Mackay’s device was found before anyone was filmed and the matter was reported to police on April 5, 2019.

Mackay, of Bishop Kinkell, Conon Bridge admitted placing a recording device with the intention to commit voyeurism and to the offence of voyeurism in the Craigmonie Hotel in Inverness.

Inverness Sheriff Court heard that when interviewed by police, he made full admissions.

Sentence was deferred until March 4 for a background report and Mackay was placed on the sex offender’s register in the interim.