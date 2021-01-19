Inverness Area Committee assigned £250,000 to Highland projects

Something went wrong - please try again later.

More than £250,000 has been signed off to support projects across Inverness.

A total allocation of £252,468 Scottish Government Town Centre funding has been assigned for investment in Beauly, Drumnadrochit and Inverness including Balloch, Culloden, Smithton, Milton of Leys, Westhill and Ardersier.

All projects must be started by end of March with proceeds spent by the end of September.

Provost, councillor Helen Carmichael, said: “Inverness councillors welcome this town centre funding from the Scottish Government which aims to stimulate local construction activity and support employment in these very difficult Covid times of economic crisis.

“The projects chosen have been agreed upon their eligibility and deliverability within the tight timeframe of March, 31 2021. These shovel-ready projects will provide community benefit and economic boosters as quickly as possible using the funding.”

A sum of £112,958 has been set aside for shopfront improvements.

Ground floor retail spaces will be enhanced to preserve the historic character of the original buildings and feel of the city centre.

It forms part of a £10 million redevelopment project for 7-17 Union Street.

A sum of £34, 510 has also been set aside to declutter Inverness High Street in an effort to improve the way it looks and to make a better pedestrian and cyclist experience.

The grant will be spent on renewing street lighting or lighting columns and removing bollards whilst refurbishing benches and making more space for pedestrians and cyclists.

Meanwhile, Glen Urquhart Community Council has been allocated £75,000 to demolish an empty shop to create community space and enable adjacent land to be used for affordable housing.

Inverness Men’s Shed has also been awarded £30,000.

Councillors also decided on a reserve project – Beauly public toilets – which would be followed up if there are any funds left.