VIDEO: Flurry of snow in Inverness as Met Office issues blizzard warning

Residents in Inverness woke up to a flurry of snow today as the Met Office has enhanced a yellow weather alert for heavy snow and high winds to include much of the north and north-east.

Road treatment crews have been deployed to spread grit on the streets and roads as morning commuters and refuse collectors went about their daily business.

⚠️ Yellow weather warning issued ⚠️ Snow and Ice across northern parts of Scotland

The snow has not brought any major disruption yet, however, the Met Office is warning that journeys are likely to be impacted today in parts of the Highlands and Moray.

A yellow alert for snow and ice is in place until midnight, however, an enhanced warning is in place for Thursday with heavy snow and strong winds bringing blizzard-like conditions.

The Met Office say the extreme weather on Thursday is likely to lead to delay in travel with some rural communities also potentially becoming cut off, with power supply and mobile phone coverage also suggested to be impacted.

The new warning for Thursday incorporates the majority of the north-east and a large part of the Highlands.

Beyond Thursday, a rain warning is in place for eastern parts of the country on Friday until midday, stretching from just north of Aberdeen to Orkney, incorporating Caithness.