Inverness ‘Asda cat’ finds new home

Inverness’s famous “Asda cat” has found a new home.

Milly was given that nickname after becoming famous locally around the city for hanging about the supermarket.

Despite her owner being asked to keep her away, the feisty feline always found a way back.

Milly is an outdoors cat, and always escaped to her favourite location when she was let outside.

Unfortunately, her owner reluctantly decided to rehome Milly, and she was brought to Inverness Cat Rescue.

The charity revealed in an online statement that the feline would no longer be hanging outside Asda.

It read: “Her owner very reluctantly came to the conclusion that her only option was to rehome Milly, and she brought her to us.

“However she can now be assured that Milly is heading for a home where she will be loved and cared for, and where there are no large supermarkets to tempt her away, her shopping days are over.

“We have heard from Milly’s new owner that already she is settling in, and is purring away happily.”

The cat has now moved to a beautiful west coast village.