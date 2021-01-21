Emergency services called after car crashes into Inverness building

Something went wrong - please try again later.

A street in Inverness has been closed off by emergency services after a car crashed into a building.

Police were called to the scene on Grant Street at its junction with Nelson Street at around 9.11pm this evening.

The fire service sent five appliances and a heavy rescue unit, and they were later joined by an ambulance.

Police confirmed multiple people were inside the car at the time of the crash.

A police spokesman said: “Reports of a one-vehicle collision came in to us at 9.11pm. There are multiple persons within the vehicle.

“At the moment the incident is still ongoing. Emergency services are on scene and attending.”

A spokeswoman for the fire service said: “We sent five appliances to the scene after getting the call at 9.12pm.

“The stop message came in at 22.50pm with four appliances remaining at the scene.

“It is a one-vehicle RTC, the car has gone into a building. We have a heavy rescue unit as well.”