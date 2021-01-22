Road remains closed after car crashes into Inverness building

Something went wrong - please try again later.

An Inverness street remains closed this morning after a car crashed into a building.

The incident, where Grant Street meets Nelson Street, occurred around 9.10pm last night with a large emergency service turnout.

One vehicle was involved in the incident with the fire service assisting four casualties.

The severity of injuries sustained is not yet known.

Structural engineers from Highland Council are at the scene assessing the damage to the building.

A council spokesman said: “Our staff are currently on site with structural engineers and options for making the building safe are being considered.

“Meanwhile, the road and pavements will need to remain shut.”

Five fire appliances were sent to the scene alongside a heavy rescue unit.

A fire spokeswoman said: “We received a call at 9.12pm to attend a one-vehicle RTC after a car had gone into a building.

“Three crews from Inverness, one from Beauly and one from Dingwall were sent, alongside a heavy rescue unit.

“Hydraulic cutting equipment was in use and there were four casualties.

“A stop message was relayed back at 10.50pm.”

Motorists were urged to find diversion routes on Thursday night as the closure impacted several streets in the Merkinch area.