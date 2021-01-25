Capacity at two Inverness schools to be capped during the upcoming academic year

Something went wrong - please try again later.

The Highland Council will cap student numbers for the upcoming academic year at two Inverness schools.

Student numbers at Lochardil Primary and Culloden Academy will be limited during the 2021/22 academic year to prevent overcrowding.

Officials say the capping will take account of applications that have been received so far, and the known demands within the catchment areas of each of these schools.

The council pledged to work to accommodate pupils in their preferred school – subject to a range of criteria.

Education officials will consider: pupils living within the Highland area; pupils living within the geographical catchment of the school concerned and certified medical reasons or additional support needs which could best be served in that school.

The authority will also consider if siblings of pupils are currently in attendance at the school; their religious beliefs; proximity of their home to school; road safety and educational courses not available at the local school.

The announcement comes just days after Highland councillors called for action in tackling overcrowding at Culloden Academy, by making good on their plans for an extension to the school.

The council allocated around £7.5million for a new extension to Culloden Academy in 2018 to tackle the growing capacity crisis impacting the school.

However, members of Culloden Community Council have written to the council’s chief executive Donna Manson to express their frustrations over delays in making good on their plans.