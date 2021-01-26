Demolition works to tear down historic Inverness property complete

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Thank you for signing up to The Press and Journal newsletter.

Sign up for our daily newsletter featuring the top stories from The Press and Journal.

One of Inverness’s oldest properties has been reduced to rubble – but the new building will have a familiar look.

Highland Housing Alliance (HHA) have torn down the derelict building at 53 Castle Street to make way for a new housing and retail development.

Eight modern flats for rental will be built on the city centre site, formerly home to a bridal shop, alongside a new retail unit on the ground floor.

Construction works are due to commence in the coming months, with plans for completion by next winter.

The project was launched by local developer to breathe new life into the derelict building which had fallen into a state of disrepair.

Developers have preserved various characteristics of the property to help retain its original charm.

Excited to see works progressing well at our Castle Street development. The facade is now in storage and will be rebuilt during the course of the build. @HighlandCouncil @More_HomesHIM pic.twitter.com/sYtCxty1zO — HHA (@HighlandHousing) December 8, 2020

Historic stone has been retained for incorporation into the façade of the new premises as well as the properties pend entrance and the building’s footprint.

HHA chief executive, Gail Matheson, said: “The building was one of the oldest in Inverness, so we will be rebuilding the facade by re-using the original stone to retain its original charm. It was important to us that we stop such a historic building being lost altogether.

“Demolition of the site has now been completed, and we will be starting the new development in the coming months.

“This development has been made possible by a strong partnership with The Highland Council and the Scottish Government, and we are on track to complete the building next winter.”

Ground works on the first phase of the development commenced in August.

Construction firm Compass have been entrusted to carry out the works.

The project has been made possible after £1.2million was secured through the Scottish Government’s support for the regeneration scheme, alongside funding from the City’s region deal.

Mrs Matheson said the project will support the regeneration of this area of the city.

She added: “On completion, 53 Castle Street will provide eight high-quality apartments for private rent as well as commercial space. More importantly, we will see the continued regeneration of this popular and historic part of the city.”