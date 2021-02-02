Pumpgate Street diversions to remain in place as work continues to make damaged building safe

Something went wrong - please try again later.

The temporary traffic arrangements put in place after the incident at a building in Pumpgate St Merkinch are to remain in place for the next week or so.

The building, at the junction of Grant Street and Lochalsh Road, was badly damaged after Mercedes car ploughed into it in the evening January 21, injuring four people and causing the evacuation of three neighbouring households.

Highland Council declared the building uninhabitable until further notice, and is leading on work to make the building safe before handing it back to its owners.

Last week, stage 2 works to provide additional external propping and structural scaffolding were completed.

This has made the building safe enough for stage 3 internal works to be carried out this week.

The engineer and contractors are finalising the design of these works and work inside the building will start tomorrow.

The council expects the internal measures to make the building safe will be completed by the end of this week.

The current temporary diversion for all traffic will remain in place meantime.

Once all stage 3 works are completed, expected to be next week, the council says there will be an opportunity to reassess the traffic management arrangements, but external scaffolding will need to remain in place until the building owners complete all works.

A Highland Council spokeswoman said: “The responsibility for ensuring the safety of the building always lies with the owner but due to the circumstances Highland Council as the local authority have a duty to carry out works necessary to remove the immediate danger.

“Once the danger has been removed and the building no longer deemed dangerous it will be the returned to the owner to carry out the necessary remedial works.

“Any costs incurred in regard to these works by the council are repayable by the owner.”