Inverness Sheriff Court: Man scaled fence to tell police he couldn’t get home – but was caught with cannabis

An Inverness man scaled a security fence of a police station because he couldn’t get in the front door.

Coran Wells, 20, had been bailed to an address in Stornoway at an earlier hearing at Inverness Sheriff Court. He had previously been living in homeless accommodation in Union Street and Island Bank Road.

But on January 21 the ferries to Lewis were cancelled and Wells had nowhere to go.

When he discovered he couldn’t get in the public entrance of Burnett Road Police Station to inform officers he was having difficulty keeping to his bail condition, he took action.

Wells climbed a fence at the rear of the building and presented himself at the custody suite, which is not accessible to the public.

But when searched, Wells had 8g of herbal cannabis in his pocket, worth £50 and he was arrested.

He admitted the offence on Tuesday.

Defence solicitor John MacColl said: “It was a stupid offence having cannabis in his possession when he did the responsible thing in telling the police his difficulty.

“He has spent 12 nights in custody as a result.”

Sheriff Eilidh Macdonald admonished Wells.