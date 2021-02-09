Cabs for jabs: Free rides for vulnerable residents proposed for Inverness

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Thank you for signing up to The Press and Journal newsletter.

Sign up for our daily newsletter featuring the top stories from The Press and Journal.

Inverness taxi drivers are preparing to go the extra mile to assist with the roll-out of the Covid-19 vaccine by offering free rides to vulnerable residents.

The Inverness Taxi Alliance have proposed launching a cabs for jabs scheme, offering safe transport to elderly and vulnerable people receiving their vaccine.

Chairman Andrew MacDonald said the initiative was worth considering to provide a vital service to the community whilst providing a “much-needed income stream” for local drivers.

He said: “I think this is something we shouldn’t let pass by.

“I want this incentive to come from the ranks of the independents, ideally who are not attached to a firm, as they have no income at all just now except when they get off the rank.

“Many of them feel constrained with the two metered distancing and I myself took my cars off the road for three months because you can’t successfully social distance.”

He added: “I think it’s a brilliant idea. It’s happened in other towns and cities across the country.

“I would like to see this rolled out as soon as possible.

“It’s not going to be the easiest thing in the world but I think it is something we need to do.”

Cabs for jabs is an initiative which was originally launched by a group of friends to support the most vulnerable members of society as they travel to receive their vaccinations.

The concept has received nationwide acclaim with taxi firms across the country taking up the gauntlet.

The unique scheme would be financed through community fundraising, exchanging donations for cab rides to allow individuals to travel for free in their local area.

MSP Edward Mountain welcomed the scheme.

He said: “This is good news and a show of great community spirit too. Cabs for Jabs is just what our vulnerable and elderly residents of Inverness need to ensure they receive their vaccines.”