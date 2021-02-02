Woman, 43, charged with attempted murder after Inverness crash

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Thank you for signing up to The Press and Journal newsletter.

Sign up for our daily newsletter featuring the top stories from The Press and Journal.

A 43-year-old woman has been charged with attempted murder following a serious road crash in Inverness.

The crash occurred in the Merkinch area of Inverness on Thursday January 21 around 9.10pm, as a Mercedes E220 left the road and collided with a building.

The road was closed off in the aftermath of the incident around Grant Street and Lochalsh Road and remains closed as works are undertaken to make the building safe.

Police have confirmed the woman has since been arrested and charged and is due to appear at Inverness Sheriff Court tomorrow.

Police Scotland can confirm a 43-year-old woman has been arrested and charged with attempted murder in relation to a… Posted by Highland & Islands Police Division on Tuesday, February 2, 2021

Three men were injured in the crash and taken to Raigmore Hospital for treatment.

The men were said to have sustained serious but not life-threatening injuries.

Scores of locals flocked to the scene following the crash to provide assistance.