Inverness woman charged with attempted murder of three men following crash

A 43-year-old Inverness woman appeared in private from custody charged with the attempted murder of three men following a car crash in the city.

It is alleged that Donna Stewart from Inverness was at the wheel of a Mercedes E220 when it crashed into the side of a building at the junction of Grant Street and Lochalsh Road on the night of January 21.

She is accused of seriously injuring and attempting to murder her partner or former partner Hugh Lowther, and two other men – Stephen Macdonald and John Fraser. She also faces an additional charge of assaulting Mr Lowther, aggravated by the abuse of her partner or ex-partner.

She was in custody overnight and was brought before Sheriff Gary Aitken on Wednesday. Stewart was represented by Inverness solicitor John MacColl.

She made no plea, was committed for further examination and released on bail until her next appearance.

Last month, about 20 locals came out of their homes to provide assistance after the incident at a former bookmakers in the city.

Police issued a statement after the incident saying a 43-year-old woman was checked over at Raigmore Hospital and discharged. Three men aged 32, 38 and 42 were taken to the same hospital for treatment after being cut free by firefighters.

The three men suffered serious but not life-threatening injuries, police confirmed at the time.

Engineers were brought in to assess the building, which was formerly occupied by William Hill, before making it safe.

Residents living above the unoccupied shop were evacuated and arrangements made for temporary accommodation.

Part of Grant Street still remains closed while work is carried out.

Police appealed for information to establish the circumstances leading to the crash.

On Tuesday, police issued the following statement: “Police Scotland can confirm a 43-year-old woman has been arrested and charged with attempted murder in relation to a serious road crash near Inverness city centre on Thursday, 21 January, 2021.

“The crash happened around 9.10pm when a Mercedes E220 collided with a building at the junction of Grant Street and Lochalsh Road.”