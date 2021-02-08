Green-fingered: Community growing project mooted for Holm

Something went wrong - please try again later.

A plot of land in the Holm area of Inverness could be turned into a community growing project.

The plan is to turn over the 27 x 27 yd plot near Tesco Ness-side into space for volunteers to plant trees and grow fruit, flowers and vegetables in an inclusive way, accessible for all.

The land, currently under grass and surrounded by bushes, is in Highland Council ownership, but the council is supportive of the idea says Holm Community Council chairman Murray McCheyne.

He said: “For too long the land which was transferred into the ownership of Highland Council at the time Tesco Stores Ltd received planning consent for their Ness side store, has just been sitting empty, waiting for something to happen.”

‘We are looking forward to seeing what grows out of this’

The community council hopes to partner with Incredible Edible Inverness (IEI) in the delivery of the Holm community growing project.

Mr McCheyne said: “This is a great way to not just use the land but to encourage everyone in our community to see what can be achieved in a small space.

“Hopefully it will inspire people to be creative about their own gardens too, as well as being a great asset to our area.

“Judging by the initial comments we’ve received on our Facebook page, this is something capturing people’s imaginations.

“We are looking forward to seeing what grows out of this.”

The plot is close to the site of the future home of St Columba Church of Scotland, something which would have a welcome spin-off for the Holm community growing project, Mr McCheyne, a member of the congregation, said.

He said: “The congregation and building will be focused on being very community-orientated.

“Another lovely spin off from this would be that we could encourage support for the Knocknagael allotment project nearby.

“It has 25 acres, and is gaining momentum.

“I hope we would be able to signpost people to it, by saying if you like what’s happening here, see what’s happening up the road in Knocknagael.”

Mr McCheyne added it was too early to start defining the operation of Holm’s Ness-side plot and would be for those who come forward to get involved to work out.

He urged anyone interested in Holm or community growing – or both – to join a community council Zoom meeting on Tuesday at 7pm.