Police probe ‘inexcusable’ theft of golden retriever charity box in Inverness

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Thank you for signing up to The Press and Journal newsletter.

Sign up for our daily newsletter featuring the top stories from The Press and Journal.

Guide Dogs Scotland has said they are “saddened” after one of their charity boxes was stolen during a break-in at an Inverness supermarket.

The culprit struck at the Co-op on Telford Street at around 2am yesterday, stealing a large golden retriever charity box.

Tammy Robinson, Community Fundraising Manager at Guide Dogs Scotland, said: “Guide Dogs relies on donations from the public to transform the lives of thousands of people living with sight loss and would urge anyone who has information about this incident to contact Police Scotland.

“Whilst this remains a rare occurrence, we are always saddened to hear when one of our collection boxes is stolen.

“We are incredibly grateful to everyone who hosts a collection box for us, and are always looking for new outlets to place them in.

“We hope this doesn’t deter businesses from coming forward to pledge their support.”

Police in Inverness are appealing for information following the theft of a charity box.About 0200hrs on Tuesday 9th… Posted by Highland & Islands Police Division on Wednesday, February 10, 2021

Detective Inspector Reuben Lindsay said: “Theft is never acceptable but stealing from a charity is a particularly inexcusable act.

“We’re working to identify whoever is responsible and would ask anyone who can help to get in touch as soon as they can.”

Police have urged anyone with any information to get in touch via their website or by dialling 101.

Alternatively, anonymous reports can be issued via Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.