Adjusted traffic diversions from tomorrow around Merkinch accident site

Highland Council is adjusting the temporary diversion and traffic management measures in place in Merkinch, Inverness, after a building on Grant Street was damaged in an accident in January.

The temporary diversion and traffic management measures will be adjusted to relieve the volume of traffic using India Street.

The signed diversion route will utilise Lower Kessock Street, Thornbush Road Anderson Street, and Nelson Street.

Signage is in the process of getting erected so the new temporary traffic arrangements will come into play tomorrow (Thursday February 11)

All road users are asked to follow the signed diversion routes and to ensure that they always stick to the speed limit.

These revised measures will be reviewed once the stage 3 works to the building are completed.

Stage 3 work is still underway on the site due to a delay in delivery of specialist equipment needed to complete internal propping works in the basement of the damaged building.

The building, at the junction of Grant Street and Lochalsh Road, was badly damaged after Mercedes car ploughed into it in the evening January 21, injuring four people and causing the evacuation of three neighbouring households.

Highland Council declared the building uninhabitable until further notice, and is leading on work to make the building safe before handing it back to its owners.

Stage 2 works to provide additional external propping and structural scaffolding have been completed.