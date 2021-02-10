Teenager charged with drug offences after £4,000 raid in Inverness

Something went wrong - please try again later.

A 17-year-old man has been charged after police recovered £4,000 of assets during a drugs raid in an area of Inverness.

Officers found £2,800 worth of controlled drugs along with £1,200 in cash while executing the search warrant in the city’s Dalneigh area.

Police have thanked the public for their help in combatting drug dealing in the community, and said anyone who has information can contact CrimeStoppers on 0800 555 111.