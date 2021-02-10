Thursday, February 11th 2021 Show Links
News / Inverness

Teenager charged with drug offences after £4,000 raid in Inverness

by Craig Munro
February 10, 2021, 8:24 pm
© Kris MillerPost Thumbnail

A 17-year-old man has been charged after police recovered £4,000 of assets during a drugs raid in an area of Inverness.

Officers found £2,800 worth of controlled drugs along with £1,200 in cash while executing the search warrant in the city’s Dalneigh area.

Police have thanked the public for their help in combatting drug dealing in the community, and said anyone who has information can contact CrimeStoppers on 0800 555 111.

More from the Press and Journal