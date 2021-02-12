Guide dog charity box stolen during Inverness break-in recovered

Something went wrong - please try again later.

A golden retriever charity box that was stolen during a break-in at an Inverness supermarket has been recovered.

The Co-op on Telford Street was broken into on Tuesday.

A 36-year-old man has since appeared in court in connection with the incident.

Police has now confirmed the charity box had been successfully recovered and returned to its owners Guide Dogs Scotland.

A police spokeswoman said: “Following the the theft of the charity box from Telford Street, Inverness, in addition to a 36-year-old man having been charged, we are happy to confirm the golden retriever was recovered and is to be reunited with their owner.”