Man, 39, arrested and charged after attempted break-in at Inverness caravan

A 39-year-old man has been arrested and charged in connection with an attempted break-in at a caravan in Inverness.

Police were informed around 1.30am on Sunday. It is understood that nothing was stolen.

Officers attended and the man was apprehended at the scene.

He is due to appear at Inverness Sheriff Court today.