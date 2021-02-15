Man accused of Inverness double murder deemed unfit to stand trial

Something went wrong - please try again later.

A man accused of a double murder has been declared unfit to stand trial.

David Sinders is charged with killing Gary MacKay, 35, and Dwayne MacLeay, 28, at a house on Balloan Road in Inverness on May 28 last year.

It is claimed the 24-year-old repeatedly stabbed the pair on the body with a knife.

Sinders – who is originally from Latvia – also allegedly attempted to murder Kimberley

Nicholson, 27, with a blade at the same property on that date.

Sinders appeared via video link for a hearing at the High Court in Glasgow.

He is currently in the State Hospital at Carstairs.

Prosecutor Alan Cameron said three psychiatrists had completed reports having met with Sinders.

Mr Cameron added: “They all conclude that Mr Sinders is unfit for trial.”

The court heard “the role mental health factors” may have had in the offences as well as his “ability to instruct” his lawyers had been investigated.

Sinders is said to suffer from schizophrenia.

But, the hearing was told he denied having a “mental disorder”.

Temporary compulsion order

Lady Stacey imposed a temporary compulsion order for Sinders to remain at Carstairs.

She told the court: “Having read the medical reports…I am satisfied that Mr Sinders is not fit for trial.”

Further details of the incident are expected to emerge at a later examination of facts hearing.

But, Lady Stacey said, due to the current pandemic, no date could be fixed for that.

The case will call again in May when it is hoped the hearing will be set.

Both Mr MacLeay and Mr MacKay’s families paid tribute to their loved ones earlier this year.

Mr MacLeay’s family said he “was a kind, gentle caring person who would help anybody” who “lived to play his guitar and sing”.

Mr MacKay’s family said they were “shocked by the events” adding: “Gary was a dearly beloved son of Gordon and Linda, a brother of Darren and Alan, uncle and a friend to many.

“Gary was known by the nickname ‘Chunk’ by many and he will be sorely missed by all.

“Gary was a happy and friendly person, his passion was to watch Inverness Caley Thistle, his team who he followed for many years.”

Photographs of both men and floral tributes were left outside the property in question.

Tiaah-Maria Welsh, a friend of Mr MacLeay, said she was “blessed” to have known him, adding that he was “one in a million” and “a kind soul”.

Alex Strang, a school friend of Mr MacKay from their Inverness Royal Academy days, said: “Chunk was a legend. This is absolutely gutting.

“He was such a happy guy and truly was one in a million.”