Police launch inquiry into serious assault in Inverness after ‘disturbing’ video showing young male’s facial injuries surfaces online

Police are appealing for information after a young male was seriously assaulted in Inverness.

The incident was reported last Friday.

A “disturbing” video shared on social media showing a young male with facial injuries was circulated following the assault.

A spokesman said: “We are aware of a disturbing video circulating on social media. We urge anyone with knowledge of this video to contact police on 101, or Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 quoting PS-20210212-1002.”