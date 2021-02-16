Wednesday, February 17th 2021 Show Links
News / Inverness

Police launch inquiry into serious assault in Inverness after ‘disturbing’ video showing young male’s facial injuries surfaces online

by Denny Andonova
February 16, 2021, 9:55 am Updated: February 16, 2021, 12:24 pm
Police are appealing for information after a young male was seriously assaulted in Inverness.

The incident was reported last Friday.

A “disturbing” video shared on social media showing a young male with facial injuries was circulated following the assault.

A spokesman said: “We are aware of a disturbing video circulating on social media. We urge anyone with knowledge of this video to contact police on 101, or Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 quoting PS-20210212-1002.”

