Second day of train disruption as adverse weather closes railway line

by Gregor Aiken
February 23, 2021, 7:16 am Updated: February 23, 2021, 11:46 am
© Mhairi EdwardsScotRail services have been cancelled due to weather conditions.
Train commuters in the Highlands are experiences another day of train cancellations.

Adverse weather conditions has forced the partial closure of railway lines at Perth and Pitlochry.

Services from Inverness to Edinburgh and Glasgow will terminate at Pitlochry and will not call at Dunkeld and Birnam.

Replacement buses are in operation and ticket are being accepted on Citylink services between Pitlochry and Perth.

The Met Office has issued an amber weather warning in Perthshire with persistent heavy rain leading to potential flooding on saturated ground.

