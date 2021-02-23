Second day of train disruption as adverse weather closes railway line

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Train commuters in the Highlands are experiences another day of train cancellations.

Adverse weather conditions has forced the partial closure of railway lines at Perth and Pitlochry.

Services from Inverness to Edinburgh and Glasgow will terminate at Pitlochry and will not call at Dunkeld and Birnam.

Replacement buses are in operation and ticket are being accepted on Citylink services between Pitlochry and Perth.

THREAD: The @metoffice have issued a yellow warning for wind & rain across the country, with some central areas upgraded to an amber warning. We'll be running an emergency timetable on the following routes today. – Inverness – Perth

– Kilwinning – Largs/Ardrossan

– Helensburgh pic.twitter.com/MMzV9v2FzP — ScotRail (@ScotRail) February 23, 2021

The Met Office has issued an amber weather warning in Perthshire with persistent heavy rain leading to potential flooding on saturated ground.