Police asking pedestrian to come forward following Inverness crash

Police in Inverness are appealing for a pedestrian who narrowly avoided being hit by a van to come forward.

The incident involved a red Fiat van and happened in Lotland Place at about 9am on February 12.

It is understood the van collided with a wall and narrowly missed a pedestrian.

The walker did not stay at the scene and gone before emergency services arrived.

The two male occupants of van suffered minor injuries.

A police statement said: On Friday 12 February 2021 about 9.00am, a road traffic crash occurred on Lotland Place, Inverness, involving a single vehicle, a red Fiat motor van.

“The Fiat van collided with a wall and narrowly missed a pedestrian who was walking past.

“It is requested this pedestrian makes themselves known.”

Anyone with information should call 101.