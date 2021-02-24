Police asking pedestrian to come forward following Inverness crash

Police in Inverness are appealing for a pedestrian who narrowly avoided being hit by a van to come forward.
The incident involved a red Fiat van and happened in Lotland Place at about 9am on February 12.
It is understood the van collided with a wall and narrowly missed a pedestrian.
The walker did not stay at the scene and gone before emergency services arrived.
The two male occupants of van suffered minor injuries.
Anyone with information should call 101.
