New images show extensive flooding as Highland train services cancelled for fourth day

ScotRail services travelling from Inverness to the central belt have been cancelled for a fourth consecutive day.

Areal images released by Network Rail show the ongoing flooding near the Inver Viaduct area that has forced the closure of the railway line near Perth and Pitlochry.

Services travelling between the Highland capital and Edinburgh and Glasgow have been terminated with trains to Dunkeld and Birnam also not being served.

A ScotRail statement said: “The line between Perth and Pitlochry will remain closed today.

“Engineers have been unable to inspect the viaduct as water levels remain too high in the area.”

© Supplied by Network Rail

A Network Rail statement said: “Unfortunately water levels remain high at the Inver Viaduct, preventing our engineers and divers from carrying out the safety inspections needed to reopen the line between Perth and Pitlochry.

“These images were taken by our helicopter within the last few hours.

“Engineers and divers remain on-site, ready to inspect the structure as soon as it’s safe to do so.”

Tickets are being accepted on Citylink services and replacement buses are still in operation.