Inverness shop worker embezzled £2,300 worth of scratch cards from employer

A 31 year old shop-worker took scratch cards from his employer’s premises in the hope of making a big win.

But Inverness Sheriff Court was told that Stuart Mackay of Laurel Avenue, Inverness, only won £300 – despite embezzling £2,300 worth of cards from a newsagents’ shop in Bruce Gardens between January 1, 2019 and May 31, 2019.

He admitted the offence and sentence had been deferred for a background report.

Fiscal depute Niall Macdonald said the loss was discovered in a stock check, and police caught the culprit after viewing CCTV footage.

“He was seen taking cards without putting them through the till. He was interviewed by police and told them: ‘it was me being an idiot.” Mr Macdonald added.

He went on to quote Taylor further: ‘Sometimes I would take 10-20 a day. I didn’t know how much I won. I was going to put my winnings back into buying more cards thinking I would get a bigger win.

“I intend to pay the owner back. I was stupid.’ Mr Macdonald concluded.

Defence solicitor Patrick O’Dea said that his client had been unable to repay the loss as he was still unemployed.

“He still intends to do that. He disclosed that he won £300. He feels shame and embarrassment.”

Sheriff Margaret Neilson ordered Mackay to carry out 200 hours of unpaid work as an alternative to prison and remain under a year’s social work supervision.

She added: “It is open to the owner to take civil proceedings against you.”