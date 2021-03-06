Inverness Sheriff Court: Driver, 77, was more than four times the drink-drive limit

Something went wrong - please try again later.

A 77-year-old driver was reported to police by a care home manager because of concern that the pensioner had been drinking, a court heard.

But Charles Mabon managed to drive to his home in Lower Kessock Street from nearby Madras Street before police traced him.

By then, he had consumed more alcohol and was almost unconscious when officers took him into custody.

A blood test revealed he was almost five times the legal limit with a count of 233 mgs of alcohol in 100ml of blood when the limit is 50mgs.

At Inverness Sheriff Court on Friday, Mabon admitted driving with excess alcohol, and had sentence deferred until March 26 for a background report. He was also disqualified from driving in the interim.

Defence solicitor Patrick O’Dea said his client was unsure how much alcohol he had consumed before he got home.

“He has no intention of driving again.” Mr O’Dea added.