Emergency crews attend two car crash in Inverness

An Inverness road was blocked this evening following a two-car crash.

The incident occurred around 6.50pm in the Culloden area of the city with police, fire and ambulance personnel racing to the scene.

There are not believed to be any serious injuries.

A police spokesman said: “We received a report of a two-car crash at the junction between Keppoch Road and Barn Church Road in Culloden, Inverness at about 6.50pm.

“Emergency services have attended, however, the road has now reopened.”

It is understood a passenger in one of the vehicles had been trapped prior to emergency crews arriving.

Barn Church Road in Culloden, Inverness is blocked by a two car crash at present. Police & Ambulance Service are in… Posted by Duncan Macpherson Independent Councillor Inverness South on Friday, March 5, 2021

‘Blue lights everywhere’

Local councillor Duncan Macpherson was alerted to the incident by a member of the public.

He said: “There were blue lights everywhere.

“The police had closed Barn Church Road and began to divert traffic down the slip road towards the Keppoch shops.

“My best wishes are with the people involved.

“It is a busy junction travelled by many. My praise must go to the emergency services who have a challenging job attending to road crashes.

“I just hope everyone is going to be okay as a result of this.”

Both vehicles have been recovered.