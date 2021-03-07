Raigmore Hospital ward to remain closed following outbreak of Covid-19

Something went wrong - please try again later.

A ward within Raigmore Hospital will remain closed to visiting and admissions following an outbreak of coronavirus.

Ward 2C will not open until further notice as patients are being clinically assessed and monitored with normal patient care continuing.

All appropriate infection prevention and control measures have been put in place to prevent any further spread of the virus.

It was confirmed that no new cases of Covid-19 were detected overnight.

Close contacts have been identified and given appropriate advice and support.

“Standard infection prevention and control procedures will be remaining in place.

“The ward will remain closed to visiting and admissions until further notice.

The latest Covid-19 guidance from NHS Scotland and the Scottish Government, including physical distancing measures and advice for infected households can be found on the NHS Inform website.