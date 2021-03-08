Entire class and two teachers self-isolating at Inverness primary school after case of Covid detected

Something went wrong - please try again later.

An entire class of pupils and two teachers from an Inverness primary school are self-isolating following a positive Covid case amongst the children.

Parents at Smithton Primary were informed about the situation yesterday.

The isolating teachers both tested negative for Covid but are staying at home as a precaution, where they will lead their classes online.

The pupil was last in school on Thursday, March 4.

Letter to all Smithton school parents

A letter was sent out to all parents by Dr Ken Oates, NHS Highlands consultant in public health medicine, informing them about the positive test and reassuring them that “all necessary action” had already been taken.

It read: “We have identified a case of Covid-19 in a pupil at the school.

“We know that you may find this concerning but we are working in close partnership with the headteacher to manage this situation.

“All necessary action has been taken at the school. This letter is to inform you of the current situation and provide advice on how to support your child.

“The affected individual was last in school on Thursday 4th March.

“Pupils who have been identified as close contacts have been notified and will be self-isolating at home for 10 days and they have been advised to seek a test.”

Covid in schools

Headteacher reassurance

Headteacher Aileen Mackay also posted an online statement reassuring parents that the school was a safe place to learn.

She said: “Our cleaners do a fantastic job and staff are ever vigilant around handwashing, ventilation of classrooms, and emphasis on outdoor learning at the moment.

“This virus is with us in our community but so is the vaccine.

“We have trust in the NHS and certainly anyone I deal with around ‘test and protect’ is helpful and allows me to ensure the school and nursery risk assessments are meaningful and safe for all staff and young people.

“Try, as hard as it is, to remain calm particularly around your children. ”

“A few reminders: as adults in the playground you are expected to wear a mask at all times, please stay two metres away from other adults and keep your children off school if anyone in your family has to take a test until you know it is negative.

“If in doubt, please call us.”

P1 to P3 pupils only returned to classrooms full-time last Monday.

Ms Mackay added: “I’m sure you are joining me in wishing the child in question a speedy recovery with no symptoms and for everyone else in the class with their families, no further instances.

“We are Smithton – this virus will not break down our community care for each other.”