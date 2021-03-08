Police appeal for missing Inverness teen Daniel Krogulec

Police in Inverness are hunting for a teenager who has not been seen since early yesterday morning.
Daniel Krogulec was last seen in the Dalneigh area at around 6am.
The 16-year-old is described as being 5ft 7ins, of medium build with a tanned complexion and black hair.
When last seen he was wearing green hooded top, black shorts and, possibly, white trainers.
Anyone with any information regarding his whereabouts should call police on 101.
