Police warn of ‘significant danger’ of drink/drug-driving and speeding as two caught doing more than 100mph on A9

Two young drivers were caught going at more than 100mph over the weekend.

Six drivers from across the Highlands will be reported for a string of speeding and drink/drug-driving offences.

Two drivers, aged 22 and 17, were caught driving at 105mph and 108mph on the A9 Inverness to Thurso road, at Arpafeelie on the Black Isle.

Meanwhile in Inverness, an 18-year-old was caught driving at 60mph in a 30mph.

Two men, aged 33 and 47, were arrested for drug-driving offences.

They will all be reported to the procurator fiscal.

Another man, aged 48, appeared at Inverness Sheriff Court today in connection with a similar offence.

Sergeant David Miller, based in Dingwall, said: “These offences were detected following proactive high visibility patrols in the Highland area.

“Despite repeated warnings and road safety messaging, it appears that a number of drivers are choosing to place themselves and others in significant danger.

“Driving whilst impaired through drink or drugs and speeding are contributory factors for fatal and serious injury collisions which have a lasting effect, not only for those involved but for families, friends and our communities.”

Officers highlighted the importance of the public in helping take dangerous drivers off the road, and urged anyone with information to call 101.