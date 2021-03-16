Public urged to have their say on Inverness community garden plan

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Plans to create a community garden in a growing part of Inverness are expected to be submitted by the end of this month.

Holm Community Council is currently consulting on the proposal to turn an unused area of land into a space for accessible paths and for volunteers to grow fruit, vegetables and flowers.

The site in Dores Road, owned by Highland Council, lies close to a Tesco store and an area where new housing has been built and is planned.

The Holm Grown project has linked up with community food project Incredible Edible Inverness and also aims to work with a local primary school and a new church being built in the area.

The idea was revealed last month and updated plans and drawings are now being circulated among the community on social media. They show the garden would feature areas for fruit trees, climbing plants, low and raised beds for vegetables, herbs and flowers and a wildflower meadow.

Community council chairman Murray McCheyne said: “It’s a very exciting project and I’ve been pleasantly surprised about how positive everybody is about the project.

“We are now involved in the public engagement stage where people can give feedback and ideas how to improve it.

© Supplied by Holm Community Counc

“We are taking a bit of empty, bare land and doing something good with it. We want to showcase what people may do in their own gardens, but also improve the community by creating a nice space for folk to sit in and be open and accessible to all.

“The timing is really opportune as we emerge from lockdown. Recently people have had time to reflect on things like this in their garden and the reaction we are getting so far tells me this is timely.”

Mr McCheyne said the project fits with other developments in the area, including new houses and a planned church: “So often when new houses go up there is no infrastructure along with it, so it is good this is happening while the development is going on round about.”

Daisy-Mae Bray, from Incredible Edible Inverness said: “We are so thrilled to be part of this wonderful budding community food growing project.

© Supplied by Holm Community Counc

“It has the potential for an abundance of benefits for both human and planetary health, and at a time when so many people are making conscious food choices that have low impact on the environment and which build community resilience.

“Hopefully this may serve as a blueprint for other communities and people of all ages to be inspired to grow their own, and to learn about all the benefits of growing edible veg, fruit and flowers. We can’t wait to see the blossoming of this potential project.”