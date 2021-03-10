Covid: Outbreak of virus at Porterfield Prison in Inverness

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Three prisoners at Inverness jail have been confirmed as having Covid.

A spokesman for the Scottish Prison Services confirmed the small outbreak at Porterfield Prison in the Highland capital.

He said: “There are currently three cases in Inverness prison and the situation is being well managed by prison and NHS staff.

“The safety and wellbeing of those living and working in our prisons is a priority for the Scottish Prison Service.

“We have robust pandemic plans in place as we manage and support those in our care during these challenging times.

“Plans include issuing PPE and guidance for use, as well as self isolation as a precaution and testing is also available.”

Last month SPS revealed virus cases had increased from 189 to 364 in Scottish prisons.

The spike was driven by a major outbreak at HMP Kilmarnock, where 247 positive cases were recorded.

The Scottish Human Rights Commission has renewed calls for a reduction in the prison population to help the system cope with the pandemic.

The SPS said 731 individuals were currently self-isolating across 11 establishments. Of the total number of positive cases it noted a “significant number” were asymptomatic positives.

The current Scottish prison population is 7,413, with just around 100 at Inverness’ Porterfield Prison.