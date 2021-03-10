Thursday, March 11th 2021 Show Links
News / Inverness

Two new Covid cases identified in Raigmore Hospital ward outbreak

by Craig Munro
March 10, 2021, 8:06 pm
© DCT MediaRaigmore Hospital. Picture by Gordon Lennox
Raigmore Hospital. Picture by Gordon Lennox

Staff at Raigmore Hospital in Inverness have reported two new cases of coronavirus on Ward 2C, which was closed last week following an outbreak.

The ward was initially closed on Saturday after a “very small number of cases” were detected there, and updates from NHS Highland on Sunday and Monday said no further cases had been identified.

However, the health board says a pair of new cases has been identified since Monday.

None of the people affected are giving any immediate cause for concern, it added.

The ward will remain shut to new admissions and visitors, and a new update on the situation at Raigmore is due to be released on Friday afternoon.

NHS Highland wrote in a statement: “We would like to take this opportunity to remind everyone they should continue to adhere to physical distancing guidelines, wear a face-covering when in enclosed spaces, clean your hands and surfaces regularly and immediately self-isolate and book a test if you develop symptoms.”

More on this story

Raigmore Hospital ward to remain closed following outbreak of Covid-19

More from the Press and Journal