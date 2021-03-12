Woman seriously hurt after being hit by lorry in Inverness

Something went wrong - please try again later.

A woman has been taken to hospital in a serious condition after being hit by a lorry in Inverness.

The incident occurred around 12.45pm in the Crown area of the city.

A cordon has been placed on the entrance to Crown Street, with local businesses on either side of the street closed off by officers.

The woman was taken to Raigmore Hospital for treatment.

A force spokesman said: “We were called around 12.45pm on Friday March 12, to a report of a crash on Crown Street, Inverness, involving a pedestrian and a lorry.

“A woman, the pedestrian, has been taken to Raigmore Hospital with serious injuries and the road is currently closed.”

Collision investigators are currently on scene trying to piece together what happened.

Sorry folks. Due to a serious accident nearby, Cup & Cone will be closed for the remainder of today (Friday). Posted by Cup & Cone on Friday, March 12, 2021

Police are appealing to anyone who may have been in the area who could assist with investigations to come forward.

The spokesman added: “Anyone with information that could help with our collision investigation, particularly dash-cam or CCTV footage, is asked to contact us on 101, quoting incident 1267 of Friday March 12.”