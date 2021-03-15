Monday, March 15th 2021 Show Links
News / Inverness

Track inspections causing delays for Highland rail passengers

by Gregor Aiken
March 15, 2021, 7:41 am Updated: March 15, 2021, 8:21 am
© Sandy McCook / DCT Media ScotRail services are operating at reduced speeds.
ScotRail services are operating at reduced speeds.

Rail commuters in the north are facing delays this morning due to ongoing track inspections.

ScotRail trains passing through Perth and Ladybank are subject to delays with safety inspections expected until 10am.

It is understood there is a defect to the railway line and services are currently operating at reduced speeds.

Trains heading to and from Inverness and the central belt are affected.

A statement on the ScotRail Twitter page said: “The line has been closed and the safety inspection is now taking place.

“We’re sorry if you’re being delayed this morning.”

More from the Press and Journal