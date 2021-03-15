Track inspections causing delays for Highland rail passengers

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Rail commuters in the north are facing delays this morning due to ongoing track inspections.

ScotRail trains passing through Perth and Ladybank are subject to delays with safety inspections expected until 10am.

It is understood there is a defect to the railway line and services are currently operating at reduced speeds.

Trains heading to and from Inverness and the central belt are affected.

⚠️ NEW: A track safety inspection is taking place between Perth and Ladybank. Services will run at a reduced speed of 20mph between Perth and Ladybank and between Glenrothes and Edinburgh. Services are subject to delay or revision. ^Paul pic.twitter.com/BkwBXrXWXj — ScotRail (@ScotRail) March 15, 2021

A statement on the ScotRail Twitter page said: “The line has been closed and the safety inspection is now taking place.

“We’re sorry if you’re being delayed this morning.”