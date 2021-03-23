Police seek woman who went missing from Inverness two months ago

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Police have launched an appeal to find a woman who was last seen in Inverness more than two months ago.

Marilena-Maria Maftei, 33, was last seen in the Glenurquhart Road area of the city on January 19.

Officers say Marilena-Maria, who comes from a Romanian family, used to live in Edinburgh, and it is unclear if she has moved back there or to another part of Scotland.

She is described as white and 5ft 10in tall, with long blonde or light brown hair.

At the time she was last seen, she may have been wearing black leggings and a waist-length green and grey waist-length cardigan.

Sergeant David McAlpine said: “We are becoming increasingly concerned for the welfare of Marilena-Maria and would urge anyone who may have seen her or who knows where she is now to get in touch.

“Likewise, if Marilena-Maria sees this appeal we would ask her to get in touch with officers or her family to let us know that she is safe and well.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact police on 101, quoting incident 0809 of March 22.