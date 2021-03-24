Closed Raigmore Hospital ward to reopen three weeks after Covid outbreak

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Ward 2C at Raigmore Hospital in Inverness will reopen three weeks after an outbreak of Covid forced it to close.

The ward was closed to visitors and new patients on March 6, after three patients and two staff tested positive for the virus.

Another patient and one more member of staff tested positive afterwards.

Now, health chiefs have confirmed that they are aiming to reopen the ward on March 30, as no new cases have been linked to it for more than a week.

An NHS Highland spokesman added: “Please note that national guidelines regarding visiting hospitals remain in place throughout NHS Highland, and the recent cluster of Covid cases on Ward 2C highlights the need for all of us to remain vigilant and continue to follow guidance as detailed on the Scottish Government website.”

Dr Adam Brown, consultant microbiologist with NHS Highland added: “Whilst the number of new cases of Covid-19 we are seeing within Highland continues to move in the right direction, it is vital that we all do our part to reduce spread of the virus.

“Social distancing, wearing appropriate face coverings, and washing our hands are important tools in our fight against this pandemic.

“If you experience any symptoms that could be due to Covid-19 (particularly a new continuous cough, a fever, or a loss of or change in sense of taste or smell) you should self-isolate immediately and book a test.”