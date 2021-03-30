Groundworks begin for new Inverness hotel on site of former swimming pool

Something went wrong - please try again later.

A derelict Inverness site is being given a new lease on life as ground works on a controversial hotel development get under way.

Contractors from HDR Group have been working on the site of the former swimming pool to make way for the new 175-bed hotel on the banks of the Ness.

The four star Marriott hotel is the first development to be granted planning approval on the Glebe Street plot, which has lain vacant for more than two decades.

Initial ground works by the demolition contractor are now understood to be complete ahead of construction of the new Inverness hotel.

The works mark a major milestone for Dutch developer Vastint Hospitality following a serious of setbacks in bringing their vision to life.

Stewart Nicol, chief executive of Inverness Chamber of Commerce said the hotel would help stem future demand for accommodation in the city.

He said: “I think it’s positive. It’s been a long time coming. That sites been empty for a couple of decades so it’s good to see that site being developed.

“I think we have to be optimistic that the future for the city and the Highlands with tourism, both domestic and internationally, is really positive.

“We have been in a position pre-pandemic where we were really struggling to meet the demand for hotel occupancy for hotel rooms in the city so it’s good to see that being added to the offering we have in the city.

“It’s a really phenomenal site at the side of the river and I hope that there is much made of that when it does open and when we get visitors to that particular building.”

Inverness councillor Duncan Macpherson welcomed the start of works on a development he feels will bring a welcome boost to the local economy.

He said: “I welcome it. I think it adds to Inverness.

“After almost a quarter of a century of the site laying vacant – 23 years since it was bulldozed – we have had various options for it but now is the time to get it built.

“It will bring jobs, construction jobs initially, but it will also bring permanent full-time and part-time jobs in hospitality, food and drink and in managerial posts.

“It’s also going to raise the standards for all accommodation around Inverness and will be a great boost for the local economy.”

Second time lucky

Highland councillors agreed to put aside their reservations in December 2019 to grant planning permission for construction of the extensive development.

Members of the south planning committee knocked back the developer’s initial vision, describing the hotel as ‘hideous’ and ‘absolute bogging’.

The developer appealed the decision, however it was upheld by the Scottish Government reporter RW Maslin on the grounds that it did not conform to the agreed local development plan.

Refusing to accept defeat, the Dutch developers lodged a host of revised plans following a year-long review.

The new design saw a reduction in the height of the hotel by one floor and alterations to a pitched roof.

Councillor Bill Boyd agreed the development was not perfect but said it would “generate economic activity” in the area.

What can guests expect?

The main hotel block, facing onto Friars Bridge will house around 151 rooms with the remaining 24 guests being housed in a separate block on the Glebe Street site.

The ground floor of the main block will house a bar and dining area as well as a meeting space, gym, a media room and check in area.

Meanwhile, the accommodation will be located on the first to fourth floors.

In the grounds, the three-storey block will house the remainder of the accommodation, with around 41 parking spaces available for guests; half that proposed in the first application.

Councillor Emma Roddick said the hotel would be a welcome addition to Inverness.

She said: “It is fantastic to see work beginning at the old swimming pool site on Glebe Street after it has laid desolate for so long.

“Once it is safe, tourism is going to be incredibly important to the city’s recovery from Covid.

“This investment is therefore very welcome and will bring jobs and many other benefits to Inverness.”

What’s new in Inverness?

Developments across the city are reaching pinnacle milestones amidst the ongoing pandemic.

Numerous construction projects were subject to delays last year due to restrictions with the Covid-19 pandemic.

During the first lockdown, construction works were ground to a halt until early June due to restrictions on social distancing and gathering.

Now one year on, builders are making headway on several long awaited city projects.

53 Castle Street

© PRESS AND JOURNAL © Sandy McCook / DCT Media

Construction on new housing and retail development on one of the city’s oldest properties is set to commence any day following completion of demolition works.

Highland Housing Alliance (HHA) tore down the derelict property at 53 Castle Street to make way for the new development.

Eight modern flats for rental will be built on the city centre site, formerly home to a bridal shop, alongside a new retail unit on the ground floor.

The property will feature a familiar facade, as developers retain and restore historic stone from the original property to incorporate into the build.

Completion of the works is expected to be no later than Spring 2022.

Gail Matheson, HHA chief executive, said: “We are delighted to see our site on Castle Street underway.

“It is a challenging city centre site in a fantastic location. Whilst the building had to be taken down due to the very poor condition that it was in, we can remind everyone that the frontage will be rebuilt with the original stone.

“The historic stone recovered from the rear of the building has been preserved and will be used in the development.”

Landmark Arnotts store

© Supplied by Swilken Estates

Work to transform the former department store Arnotts in Inverness has also commenced following delays by the pandemic.

The landmark development to transform the B-listed property from 7-17 Union Street is the largest of its kind in years, since the extension of the city’s Eastgate Shopping Centre.

A total of six new commercial units are being created, whilst the upper floors of the four storey property will be repurposed to house 53 apartments for long-term rental.

Developers Swilken Estates said the developments would provide a “huge boost to the city and local economy.”