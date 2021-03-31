Ness Islands closed due to flooding

Something went wrong - please try again later.

The Ness Islands in Inverness have been closed this morning until further notice due to the heavy rainfall.

Highland Council says the closure is for public safety due to flooding and further rising water heights anticipated with the Spring tides.

Pedestrians and cyclists are asked to note the closure signs and are advised to use the nearest alternative route via the Infirmary Bridge until further notice.

Council staff are monitoring the situation and will re-open the Islands again when it is safe to do so.